Korea Investment CORP Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

