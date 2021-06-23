Korea Investment CORP Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 68.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 145.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Shares of SGEN opened at $158.68 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

