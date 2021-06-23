Korea Investment CORP Has $4.14 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

