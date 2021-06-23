Korea Investment CORP Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

