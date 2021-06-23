Korea Investment CORP Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

