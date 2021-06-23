Korea Investment CORP Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

O opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.