Korea Investment CORP Has $4.69 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

