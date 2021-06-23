Korea Investment CORP Has $4.96 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in UDR by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 247.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

