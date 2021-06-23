Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

