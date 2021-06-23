Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.