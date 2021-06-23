Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,604,000 after purchasing an additional 514,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

