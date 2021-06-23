Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.