Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

