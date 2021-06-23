Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

