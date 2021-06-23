Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,080,000 after buying an additional 337,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.59. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

