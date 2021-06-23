Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 690,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

