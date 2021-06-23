Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

