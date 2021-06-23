Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,400 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.