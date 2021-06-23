Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

