Korea Investment CORP Sells 34,900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.