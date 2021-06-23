Korea Investment CORP Sells 46,700 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.