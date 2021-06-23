Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.91 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

