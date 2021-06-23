Korea Investment CORP Sells 900 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $361.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.35. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

