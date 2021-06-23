Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.