Korea Investment CORP Takes $4.97 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.55.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

