Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $298.34 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,193.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

