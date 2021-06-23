Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.