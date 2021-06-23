Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $92,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,235. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

