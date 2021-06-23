Krios Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $13.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.39 or 0.01444643 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

