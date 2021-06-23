Krios Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007627 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.01334873 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

