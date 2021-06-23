KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

