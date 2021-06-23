Kusama Price Tops $200.81 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 46% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $200.81 or 0.00599487 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $332.74 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

