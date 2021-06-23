Kuverit Market Cap Hits $522,232.78 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $522,232.78 and $11.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,630,297 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

