Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches Market Cap of $552,341.51

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $552,341.51 and approximately $18,019.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,575,892 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.