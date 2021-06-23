L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE LB traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,307. L Brands has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

