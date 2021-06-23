La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.27

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.48. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 148,646 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 185,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

