Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €21.20 ($24.94). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €20.86 ($24.54), with a volume of 102,946 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.12.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

