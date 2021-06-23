Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $30.44 on Wednesday, reaching $654.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.16 billion, a PE ratio of 650.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.