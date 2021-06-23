Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. The stock had a trading volume of 985,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,824,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

