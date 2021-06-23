Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.87). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.86), with a volume of 53,612 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.55. The company has a market capitalization of £224.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

