Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.42% of Lancaster Colony worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

