Landbox Trading Down 38.2% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $192,872.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

