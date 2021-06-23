Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.86

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 9466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.