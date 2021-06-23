Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,119. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,962. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

