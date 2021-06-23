LCX Market Cap Hits $15.92 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $781,525.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,774,778 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

