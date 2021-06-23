Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 231.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Lear worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.91. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.