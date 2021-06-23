Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63. 1,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.