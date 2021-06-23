Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading Up 33.3%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP)’s share price was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

