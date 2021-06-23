Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

