Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

